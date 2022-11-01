Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $101.63 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Nano has a market capitalization of $101.63 million and $1.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00270251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00723628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00563493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00232738 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

