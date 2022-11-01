NantHealth (NH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.