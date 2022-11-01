National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

