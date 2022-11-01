National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 45,195 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $1,833,561.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,420,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,341,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $609,454.56.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

National Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 52,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 45.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Research by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.