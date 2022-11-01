Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
