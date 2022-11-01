Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.