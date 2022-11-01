Navcoin (NAV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $504.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $504.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00238630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00069561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021215 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,755,607 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

