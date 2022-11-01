Navcoin (NAV) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $169.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00132215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00242947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,747,020 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

