NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $280.47 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00014780 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $280.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,731,461 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

