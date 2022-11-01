Neblio (NEBL) Hits One Day Volume of $2.37 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Neblio has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,631,393 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,568 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

