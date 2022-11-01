Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00010160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,633,654 coins and its circulating supply is 18,888,829 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

