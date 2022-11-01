Needham & Company LLC Raises Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $112.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of PLXS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,970. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 138.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

