Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,423. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 835.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.