Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,423. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 835.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

