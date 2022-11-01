NeoGenomics’ (NEO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.