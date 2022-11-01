Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $663.14 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004762 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31437858 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012279 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
