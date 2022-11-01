New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,707,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 11,913,057 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

