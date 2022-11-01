Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nexa Resources traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 9538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

About Nexa Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

