NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 156,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

