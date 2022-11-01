NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

