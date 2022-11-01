NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

