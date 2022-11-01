NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $254.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.
NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.38.
NICE Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. NICE has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
