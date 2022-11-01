NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $254.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.38.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. NICE has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.