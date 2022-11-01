Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 98,190,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,997,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,410,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 465,827 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

