NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 222,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

