NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.55. NIO shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 397,874 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NIO by 69.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 303.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.