Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:NOMD opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Nomad Foods Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
