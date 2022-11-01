Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
