Nomura Initiates Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Research analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

