Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

