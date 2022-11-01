Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.