Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.
Northeast Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
