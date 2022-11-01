Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $49.51.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
