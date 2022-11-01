Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.92.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $549.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.27 and its 200-day moving average is $474.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.