Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.4 %

NWPX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,283. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.78. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $119,542. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 22.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

