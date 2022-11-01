NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NWE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,944. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 143.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

