Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 36,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.2 %

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 20,375,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,807,457. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

