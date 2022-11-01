Nutrien’s (NTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.08.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$82.48 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.