NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.57. 1,079,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The firm has a market cap of $340.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

