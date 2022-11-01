NWF Group plc (NWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 284 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,623.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

