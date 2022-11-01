Oasis Network Price Down 0.7% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $302.17 million and $19.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.67 or 0.07707279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00091370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00035003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

