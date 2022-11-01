Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.61). Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.13 million. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,315. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.