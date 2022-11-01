ODP (ODP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. ODP has set its FY22 guidance at $4.10 to $4.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ODP by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

