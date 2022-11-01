OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 6,883 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

DJP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,287. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.