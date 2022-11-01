OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 236,449 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 216,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,065 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 102,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,548.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 1,087,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,517,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

