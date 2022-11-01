OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,532 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 836.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 211,251 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EZU traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,592 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

