OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $33.83 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3,762.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 7,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,207. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

