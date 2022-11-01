OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,438. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

