OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 206,713 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,059,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 496,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,880. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

