OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

