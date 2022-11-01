OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 66,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

