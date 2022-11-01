OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $537,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

