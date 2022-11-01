OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. 142,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.