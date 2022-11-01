OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.73 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 251.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 147,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,220. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

